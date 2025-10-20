Former Indian cricket team player Virender Sehwag is celebrating his 46th birthday on October 20. Even after retiring from cricket, Sehwag earns crores.
According to reports, Virender Sehwag's net worth is around ₹350 crore. His main sources of income are cricket commentary, pension, his school, and other businesses.
Virender Sehwag has the Sehwag International School in Delhi, where children of many prominent people study. This is considered his main source of income.
Even after retiring from cricket, Sehwag earns around ₹5-10 crore from cricket commentary. Besides this, he receives a pension of ₹70,000 per month from the BCCI.
Even after retiring from cricket, Sehwag's brand value has not diminished. He promotes many big brands like Adidas, Reebok, Samsung, and Hero Honda.
Virender Sehwag has a magnificent house in Hauz Khas, Delhi, which is worth around ₹130 crore. Besides this, he also owns several properties in Haryana and Mumbai.
Virender Sehwag also owns several luxury and expensive cars like the Bentley Continental Flying Spur and BMW 5 Series.
Virender Sehwag also earns crores from micro-blogging on social media. He has accounts on YouTube, Instagram, and Twitter, from where he earns approximately $3 million.
Sehwag debuted for India in 1999. He is also the only Indian player to score a triple century in Test cricket; he has also scored double and triple centuries in ODIs.
