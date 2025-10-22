Shahid Kapoor's father, Pankaj Kapur, was first married to Neelima Azeem. His second marriage is to Supriya Pathak, with whom he has a daughter, Sanah Kapur.
Arjun is from Boney Kapoor's first wife, and Janhvi is from his second wife, Sridevi. After Sridevi's passing, Arjun and Janhvi have become very close.
Ira Khan is from Aamir Khan's first wife, and Azad Rao Khan is from his second wife, Kiran. Although they are step-siblings, they share a very special relationship with each other.
Pooja is from Mahesh Bhatt's first wife, and Alia is from his second wife. The two share a special bond with each other.
Arpita Khan is not Salman Khan's biological sister, but the love between them is stronger than that of blood relatives.
Saif Ali Khan was first married to Amrita Singh. Their first child is Sara Ali Khan. His second marriage is to Kareena Kapoor, with whom he has Taimur and Jeh.
