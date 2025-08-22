Image Credit : Getty

WhatsApp calls have been quite popular, particularly in places with poor network coverage. Additionally, the messaging software will soon include a helpful option that lessens the frustration of missing WhatsApp calls. A new audio message recording capability, akin to leaving a message when a call remains unanswered, has been seen in the most recent WhatsApp beta version.

It does seem like a logical development of WhatsApp, which has evolved beyond a simple messaging software. With the data service, you get AI tools, support for video conversations, and now a full-fledged platform for normal calls.