Image Credit : Getty

Meta, WhatsApp's parent company, commonly introduces popular features from competing apps into its own. For example, recently introduced features on Instagram, like Instagram Maps and Repost, were already present on apps like Snapchat and X (formerly Twitter).

Similarly, features like call scheduling and reactions, now introduced in WhatsApp calling, are commonly found on platforms like Google Meet and Zoom. This continues Meta's trend of incorporating popular functionalities from competitors into its apps.