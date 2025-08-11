Image Credit : Getty

This is really good news for WhatsApp users. Until now, if you wanted to put multiple photos in one status, you had to use editing apps. You had to update each photo separately or use third-party apps to combine them.

Now, WhatsApp has introduced a built-in editor that lets you select photos and arrange them in a collage layout within the app. With this new feature, you can put up to six photos in a single status, meaning you can showcase all the photos from a birthday party, family gathering, trip, or any special event in one go. And you can choose the layout you like.