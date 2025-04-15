What was the most expensive phone before iPhone? Jaw-dropping price tag here
Most Expensive Phone Before the iPhone: Did you know that even before the iPhone era began, there was a phone that stunned everyone with its sky-high price? Considered one of the ultimate luxury gadgets of its time, this device cost over ₹1 lakh.
The most expensive phone before the iPhone
The Nokia 8800 Sirocco was one of the most expensive phones before the iPhone era. Launched in 2005, it quickly became a status symbol. With its premium design and luxury appeal, the phone was priced so high that only the wealthy could afford it. More than just a device, the Nokia 8800 Sirocco was a bold style statement of its time.
What was special about the Nokia 8800 Sierra
The Nokia 8800 Sirocco featured a sleek stainless steel body, giving it a premium and stylish look. It came with vibrating touch feedback, a vibrant display, and customization options that set it apart from other phones of its time. Known for its durability and elegant design, it was truly a one-of-a-kind device back then.
Why is the price of the phone so high?
The Nokia 8800 Sirocco, priced at ₹1 lakh, was considered extremely expensive due to its status as one of the most advanced technological devices of its era. Its premium price was also due to the use of special materials in its design and construction, making it both innovative and luxurious.
When did the iPhone come out and at what price
Apple launched its first iPhone in 2007, marking a turning point in the world of mobile phones. This revolutionary smartphone was priced between ₹30,000 and ₹40,000 at the time.
Did the iPhone compete with the Nokia Sierra?
The iPhone revolutionized the smartphone industry with its cutting-edge technology, posing serious competition to brands like Nokia. It didn’t just redefine smartphones—it also came with a relatively affordable and appealing price tag, which led to a decline in demand for Nokia devices.