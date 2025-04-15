Rumours are swirling about the iPhone 17 series, with leaked details on camera specs, design changes, and the potential launch date in September 2025. The Pro Max variant may feature a new camera bar and upgraded camera system.

The iPhone 17 series will launch soon and the details of Apple's next-generation flagship phones have leaked online. The iPhone 17 series' camera specifications, release schedule, battery information, and other features have leaked online, while the precise launch date is still unknown. Here is a brief comparison of the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro Max based on their rumoured specifications for those who are anticipating the next generation of iPhones.

iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro Max: Expected launch date

As with a few previous iPhone events, the iPhone 17 series is probably going to arrive in September of this year. Apple has not yet confirmed the launch date, although it is anticipated to take place somewhere during the first two weeks of September 2025.

iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro Max: Expected design

According to reports, Apple plans to maintain the basic iPhone 17's general design, including the Action button and USB-C connector, comparable to that of the iPhone 16. The Pro variants, on the other hand, could have a new rectangular camera bar design on the rear that extends the width of the phone and has rounded corners for a sleeker, more contemporary appearance.

iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro Max: Expected display features

It is predicted that Apple will make the regular iPhone 17's screen larger. It is anticipated to have a 6.3-inch display, which would bring it closer to the iPhone 16 Pro than the current 6.1-inch model. Users who like bigger displays for video consumption will probably find this update appealing.

However, it is said that the 6.9-inch screen size of the iPhone 17 Pro Max would remain the same. Additionally, rumours indicate that the iPhone 17 series will have an anti-reflective coating to enhance visibility outside in direct sunlight.

iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro Max: Expected camera specs

Sharper and more detailed selfies might be achieved with Apple's potential introduction of a 24-megapixel front camera for the iPhone 17, a significant improvement over the existing 12-megapixel sensor. The iPhone 17 is anticipated to have its 48-megapixel primary camera on the back, but it will not have the 5x telephoto zoom, which is anticipated to be reserved for the Pro versions.

In contrast, the iPhone 17 Pro Max is expected to include three cameras: a 48-megapixel Tetraprism telephoto camera, a 48-megapixel wide camera, and a 48-megapixel ultra-wide camera. This will be the first iPhone from Apple to have three 48-megapixel cameras on the back if this proves to be accurate. It could possibly allow 8K video recording, which would be a first for iPhones as well.