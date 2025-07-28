Image Credit : Asianet News

This plan comes with a full-year validity of 365 days and offers users 2GB of daily data, 100 SMS per day, and unlimited voice calling across all networks. Additionally, this plan provides free access to Disney+ Hotstar and allows unlimited internet usage from 12 AM to 6 AM.

Vi has also included a 50GB data booster with weekly data rollover benefits in this plan. Vodafone Idea's Rs. 3699 recharge plan is one of the key offerings.