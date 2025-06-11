Vodafone Idea (Vi) has launched its 5G services in Bengaluru, offering unlimited 5G data with various prepaid and postpaid plans. Compatible devices can access the network after a simple settings check and restart.

The rollout of 5G services in Bengaluru this week has been announced by Vodafone Idea (Vi). Despite being late to the 5G party, the telecom provider has expanded its 5G network in a number of cities in recent months, including Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Patna, and Chandigarh.

The operator, which provides its customers with limitless 5G data and high-speed internet on their mobile devices, has described its Vi 5G prepaid and postpaid plans. Vi 5G services will be available in the city starting on June 11. After thoroughly discussing the specifics of the Vi 5G prepaid and postpaid plans that provide these services, we are now here to assist you with connecting to the Vi 5G network on your compatible phone and determining if you require a new SIM card in order to get Vi 5G internet services in Bengaluru.

Vi has unveiled a special website that describes its new prepaid and postpaid pricing as well as its 5G connection features. The Vodafone Idea 5G prepaid plans, which have a 28-day validity period and 1GB of data each day, start at Rs 299. Additionally, the firm offers plans with 1.5GB and 2GB of daily data, respectively, for the same term for Rs 349 and Rs 365.

Unlimited 5G data is part of Vi's inaugural offer, although it's anticipated to be a temporary one. The only telecom company in India now providing unlimited 5G internet on tariffs with less than 2GB of data per day is Vi.

Vodafone Idea's plans in Bengaluru

Vi's most costly prepaid plan, which costs Rs 3,599 and has a 365-day validity period, offers 2GB of data each day for customers seeking a longer-term solution. Notably, 5G data is limitless with all of these options. Additionally, Vi has given postpaid users four new alternatives. Vi Max 451 and Vi Max 551 would cost users Rs 451 and Rs 551 per month, respectively. Whereas the former contains 50GB of data, the latter has 90GB. The Vi Max 751 costs Rs 751 and has a 150GB data storage.

All devices that are released in the nation after January 1, 2020, and have VoLTE compatibility will be able to use Vodafone Idea 5G services. To begin utilising the high-speed network in Bengaluru, check your phone's settings for the 5G signal and then restart the device.