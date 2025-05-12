Vivo T4x to Realme P3: Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 dominating battery life
Discover the top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 that offer exceptional battery life. These phones boast large batteries, fast charging, or both, ensuring you stay powered up all day long.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
One of the most important aspects of using a smartphone is its battery life, which frequently determines how dependable a gadget is. Smartphones are now essential to our digital life for social networking, work, communication, navigation, payments, and entertainment, and there has never been a more pressing need for a reliable battery.
With a huge battery, you can use your phone all day without worrying about running out of power in an emergency. However, when the battery gets low, fast charging provides the ease of rapidly replenishing it. A smartphone that has a large battery and rapid charging is ideal since it balances efficiency and durability.
These five smartphones, which are all reasonably priced at about Rs 20,000 and have large batteries, quick charging, or both to provide great battery life, are worth taking into consideration in May 2025.
iQOO Z10 (Rs 19,999 post discount)
The iQOO Z10's 7300mAh battery, one of the biggest in this price range, is its standout feature. Whether you're playing games, streaming, navigating, or making consecutive video conversations, the Z10 is designed to last for more than a full day between charges.
The large battery is complemented with 90W rapid charging, which allows the phone to reach 100% charge in a little more than an hour. The iQOO Z10 can easily last for more than two days on a single charge because to its huge battery and quick charging.
Oppo K13 (Rs 17,999)
The Oppo K13 5G's 7,000mAh silicon-carbon battery is its main component. Despite not being as huge as the iQOO Z10's, its significant capacity guarantees users may enjoy prolonged use for streaming, gaming, or navigation.
This is enhanced by the 80W SuperVOOC rapid charging technology, which can fully charge the smartphone in less than an hour and charge it to 62% in only 30 minutes. Anyone searching for a smartphone with a smooth software experience and a long battery life will find it easy to choose.
Realme P3 (Rs 15,999)
A huge 6,000mAh battery that supports 45W rapid charging lies at the heart of the Realme P3 5G. Realme claims that the P3 can stream YouTube for up to 17.5 hours, play games for 8.5 hours, and listen to Spotify for an incredible 91.5 hours on a single charge. Additionally, it has segment-first features such a fast 120Hz refresh rate display, the Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 CPU for seamless performance, and an IP69/68 water and dust resistant classification.
Vivo T4x (Rs 13,999)
The Vivo T4x 5G's 6,500mAh battery provides prolonged use, making it suitable for heavy users who stream, play games, and multitask. By supporting 44W FlashCharge, the device may be charged quickly, reducing downtime. Even for intensive users, the Vivo T4x may easily survive the entire day and more because to the power-efficient Dimensity 7300 processor. Easily one of the most durable smartphones available for less than Rs 15,000.
OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite (Rs 17,999)
Despite not having the largest battery in its class, the Nord CE4 Lite boasts an impressive 5,500mAh battery that lasts all day, even for heavy users, especially when paired with 80W fast charging capabilities.
Beyond its remarkable battery life, the handset also delivers the most recent OxygenOS 15 with a great suite of AI functions, making it a wonderful smartphone. Additionally, it is available in a variety of hues, including the ultra-orange variety.