Vivo X200 to iPhone 16: 5 phones that beat OnePlus 13's camera

technology Apr 28 2025
Author: Gargi Chaudhry Image Credits:Vivo, Apple website
1. iPhone 16e (Rs 59,900)

You'll find a 48-megapixel wide camera on iPhone 16e, as well as a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera. It has a 12MP front-facing camera.

Image credits: Apple website
2. Vivo X200 (Rs 65,999)

Features 50MP triple camera setup with OIS, Zeiss optics and more. Its 32MP ultra wide selfie shooter and 4K video capture gives an edge.

Image credits: Vivo website
3. Google Pixel 9a (Rs 49,999)

The dual-camera setup includes a 48MP primary sensor and a 13MP ultra-wide lens. This is also the first A-series Pixel to offer Macro Focus. 

Image credits: Google website
4. Samsung Galaxy S24 FE (Rs 44,999)

Galaxy S24 FE on the rear packs a triple camera setup featuring a 50MP primary camera; a 12MP camera, and an 8MP camera. It has a single front camera setup for selfies.

Image credits: Samsung website
5. Realme GT 7 Pro (Rs 54,500)

Realme GT 7 Pro include 6.78-inch 1.5K quad-curved AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, up to IP69 rating, 50MP main camera, and a 50MP periscope lens with 3x optical zoom.

Image credits: Realme website

