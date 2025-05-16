Vivo V50 to Oppo Reno 13: Check out best 5 smartphones under Rs 40,000
Choosing a mid-range smartphone can be challenging with so many options. This list features five smartphones under Rs 40,000, including the Vivo V50, Oppo Reno 13, Google Pixel 8a, Xiaomi 14 Civi, and Samsung Galaxy A56.
It's difficult to find a smartphone that meets all of your needs while staying within your predetermined price. There are many alternatives available in the mid-range smartphone market, but it might be challenging to choose the best one. We offer everything you need if you're looking for a smartphone that costs less than Rs. 40000.
From the newest smartphones like the Vivo V50 and Samsung Galaxy A56 to some of the most well-liked models from the previous year, like the Google Pixel 8a and Xiaomi 14 Civi, we have compiled a list of five feature-rich phones that meet all user needs, including performance, photography, a fluid user interface, and more.
Vivo V50
When the Vivo V50 was released in February, it attracted a lot of attention due to its striking camera features. The smartphone might be a fantastic option for photographers due to its twin 50MP camera configuration and ZEISS integration. But it also boasts a 6000mAh battery, long battery life, and a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 engine for excellent performance. Thus, the Vivo V50 can be a fantastic option for those seeking both seamless performance and photography skills.
Xiaomi 14 CIVI
The Xiaomi 14 CIVI, which debuted last year, is the next smartphone on our list. At a reasonable price, this smartphone takes pictures comparable to premium models. Although the Xiaomi 14 Civi was initially priced more, it is now available on Amazon for less than Rs. 40000. It is a fantastic option for an upgrade to a smartphone because of its 50MP triple camera configuration and Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Soc.
Oppo Reno 13
The Oppo Reno 13 is another smartphone with several noteworthy features that is under Rs. 40000. The MediaTek Dimensity 8350 processor, which powers the smartphone, provides seamless daily operation. It is also well-known for having three cameras: a 2MP macro lens, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 50MP primary camera. With a 5600mAh battery, users may also benefit from long-lasting performance.
Google Pixel 8a
Another option is the Google Pixel 8a, which is also on sale on Amazon. The Google Pixel 8a might be a fantastic choice if you want a photography experience comparable to a flagship and strong performance. The smartphone features a 64MP primary camera in addition to a Google Tensor G3 CPU and 8GB of RAM.
Samsung Galaxy A56
This is a new phone from Samsung's Galaxy A series, which has become popular due to its sophisticated AI-powered features. Exynos 1580 and 12GB RAM power the Samsung Galaxy A56, providing powerful performance. Instant slow motion, best face, circle to search, and many more AI capabilities are supported. Therefore, the Samsung Galaxy A56 5G can be a fantastic option for seamless performance and AI experiences.