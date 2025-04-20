Image Credit : Vivo, Realme website

Want to get a better smartphone without breaking the bank? Fortunately, some of the most potent 5G phones with the newest features are now accessible for less than Rs 20,000.

These smartphones provide a lot of features for the price, from flagship-level cameras and large batteries to strong chipsets and gorgeous AMOLED screens.

We've compiled a list of the best five phones that provide outstanding value for money, making them ideal for multitaskers, gamers, photographers, and anybody else looking for high-quality technology without breaking the bank.