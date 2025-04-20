Vivo T3 to Realme P3: Best 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000
Discover best 5G smartphones available for under Rs 20,000, offering flagship-level features like high-quality cameras, batteries, and powerful processors. This list includes Realme P3, Motorola G85, Vivo T3, Nothing Phone 2a, OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite.
Want to get a better smartphone without breaking the bank? Fortunately, some of the most potent 5G phones with the newest features are now accessible for less than Rs 20,000.
These smartphones provide a lot of features for the price, from flagship-level cameras and large batteries to strong chipsets and gorgeous AMOLED screens.
We've compiled a list of the best five phones that provide outstanding value for money, making them ideal for multitaskers, gamers, photographers, and anybody else looking for high-quality technology without breaking the bank.
Realme P3 (Rs 16,999)
With remarkable style, the Realme P3 5G offers premium functionality at a mid-range pricing point. The phone, which costs Rs 16,999, has a bright 6.67-inch 120Hz AMOLED display that provides fluid images for streaming and gaming. All-day power is promised by the large 6000mAh battery, while downtime is kept to a minimum with 45W rapid charging.
This phone offers speed and endurance thanks to its 6 Gen 4 CPU and IP69 water resistant grade. The Realme P3's 50MP AI primary camera and 16MP selfie camera provide good photographic capabilities. The phone has 128GB of storage and 6GB of RAM out of the box, but it can expand to 2TB, so you won't run out of room anytime soon.
Motorola G85 (Rs 18,999)
Motorola's G85 5G is causing a stir. The phone has a stylish 3D curved pOLED screen that is protected by Gorilla Glass 5 and has a refresh rate of 120 Hz. Under the hood, the Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 CPU offers solid 5G performance, supported by 256GB of storage and 12GB of RAM.
The 50MP Sony LYTIA 600 camera with optical image stabilisation, which promises crisp shots even in challenging lighting conditions, would appeal to photography aficionados. Cross-device functioning is smooth when you "use Smart Connect to share content with ease," according to Motorola. Android 14 compatibility, Dolby Atmos dual speakers, and a 5000mAh battery complete the package for a high-end mid-range experience.
Vivo T3 (Rs 18,499)
If speed and photography are your top priorities, you should look at the Vivo T3 5G. You receive one of the fastest chips on the market, MediaTek's Dimensity 7200. With a score of over 734K on AnTuTu benchmarks, the gadget performs buttery smooth.
Its 50MP Sony IMX882 sensor with OIS makes sure that photos taken in low light are clear and vibrant. Vivo claims to "capture every moment with ultra-stable 4K video and super night portrait mode." It is a pleasure for both content makers and viewers thanks to its twin stereo speakers, 6.67-inch AMOLED display, and 44W FlashCharge compatibility.
Nothing Phone 2a (Rs 17,999)
The Nothing Phone (2a) is among the greatest affordable style-meets-substance options for people who enjoy making a statement. A specially designed Dimensity 7200 Pro processor, co-developed with MediaTek for increased efficiency, powers the phone. According to the corporation, "game-changing efficiency allows you to do more with less."
The Phone (2a) is more than just visual pleasure because to its unique translucent design and user-friendly Glyph interface. It has a 32MP front camera, two 50MP back cameras (with OIS), and a 5000mAh battery. Multitasking is made simple with a RAM booster, which increases the 8GB of RAM to 20GB.
OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite (Rs 16,500)
The OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G introduces the brand's distinctive elegance to the low-cost market. With its 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, the 6.72-inch screen makes scrolling and streaming incredibly fluid. A 5500mAh battery and a robust 80W SUPERVOOC charger support the phone, providing you with a day's worth of power in a matter of minutes.
It has a macro lens, a 2MP depth-assist lens, and a 50MP primary camera with EIS. A 16MP front camera is also included for taking selfies. This phone delivers a traditional OnePlus experience of speed, clarity, and responsiveness thanks to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G CPU and Oxygen OS, which is based on Android 13.1.