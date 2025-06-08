UPI Lite X explained: India’s new offline payment game-changer
UPI Lite X enables offline digital payments in India, addressing the need for connectivity-independent transactions. Using NFC or *99# USSD services, users can make payments even without internet access, expanding financial inclusion across country.
| Published : Jun 08 2025, 10:19 AM
Image Credit : Google
Digital payments revolution in India
UPI Lite X: Digital payments are now part of daily life in India. NPCI introduced UPI Lite X to address the need for offline payments.
Image Credit : Google
What is UPI Lite X?
UPI Lite X works without mobile data or Wi-Fi. You need a UPI app and NFC enabled on your smartphone. Open your UPI app, tap "Tap & Pay," enter the amount, and touch your phone to the recipient's. No UPI PIN needed!
Image Credit : stockphoto
No Internet, No NFC? How to pay?
Even without internet or NFC, you can still make payments. Use *99# USSD services, even on a feature phone. Dial *99# from your bank-linked mobile number and follow the on-screen menu.
Image Credit : ChatGPT
Services from 83 banks, 4 telecoms
These services are offered by 83 banks and 4 telecom companies, available in 13 languages to millions of users across India.
Image Credit : X
Important Notes
You can send up to ₹5,000 via *99# at once. A ₹0.50 charge applies per transaction. With UPI Lite X and USSD, your digital payments can continue uninterrupted, even offline.
