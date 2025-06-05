Image Credit : Getty

Under the new rules, you can only check your balance a maximum of 50 times a day. If you are using more than one UPI app (for example: PhonePe + Google Pay), you can check the balance 50 times in each app, which means a total of 100 times.

Also, NPCI has clearly instructed banks to inform the user of the account balance after each transaction. This reduces the need to frequently check the balance.