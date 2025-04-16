Top smartphones under Rs 7,000 you can grab on Amazon
Looking for a budget-friendly smartphone? Amazon offers Samsung, Redmi, and POCO phones under Rs 7000 with features like 5G, good cameras, and large batteries. Don't miss out!
Want a stylish, high-performing phone on a tight budget? We've got you covered! Check out our list of amazing phones from top brands like Samsung and Redmi, available on Amazon for under Rs 7000.
POCO C61 5G:
This phone with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is a great choice. It features a 6.71-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate, an 8MP AI dual camera, and a powerful 5000mAh battery with Type-C charging. Get it on Amazon for just ₹5799.
Samsung Galaxy M05:
This 5G smartphone boasts a 6.7-inch HD+ display and a 5000mAh battery with 25W fast charging. It also has a 50MP dual camera and an octa-core processor. All this for just ₹6299.
Redmi A3X:
This premium-looking phone features a 90Hz refresh rate display, vibrant color options, Android 14 OS, 3GB RAM, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection, and an AI camera. Available on Amazon for ₹6289. So, order your favorite phone on Amazon now! Don't miss this chance!