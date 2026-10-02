Reliance Jio is celebrating its 10th anniversary with a massive offer. You can now buy the Jio Bharat 4G phone and get six months of free recharge along with unlimited calls.

Reliance Jio has rolled out several exciting offers to celebrate its 10th anniversary. The telecom giant is giving away many benefits at very low prices. As part of the anniversary celebration, the company is offering the Jio Bharat 4G phone for just Rs 1,499. The best part is that this phone comes with a free recharge plan for six months. Customers will get 14 GB of data every month and unlimited voice calling benefits during this free period. You do not need to recharge your number for the next six months after buying the phone. It is completely free.

Bumper Offer For Feature Phone Users

The company has launched this special offer keeping 2G feature phone users in mind. Jio noted that these customers usually spend around Rs 199 every month on recharges. This amount adds up to about Rs 1,200 over six months. Since the phone and a six-month recharge plan are both available for Rs 1,499, the actual extra cost to upgrade from 2G to 4G is just Rs 299. However, customers must pay the full amount of Rs 1,499 upfront when buying the phone.

Ultra-Fast Internet Access

Customers will experience ultra-fast internet when they switch to 4G. The Jio Bharat phone also supports JioTV with over 500 channels. Users can enjoy cricket, movies, and entertainment on JioHotstar. The device also offers music streaming and UPI payment options through JioPay. The phone features a 2.4-inch display and packs a 2000mAh battery. This anniversary offer is valid only on specific Jio Bharat models, which include the A1, B1, B2, and B3.

In related news, TRAI recently issued an important order regarding mobile recharges. The regulatory body stated that telecom operators must provide low-cost recharge options to customers. TRAI wants to stop the practice of forcing data packs on users who do not need internet access. Telecom companies must offer cheap recharge plans for customers who only want voice calls and SMS benefits. TRAI has also ordered operators to provide a full 30-day validity for monthly plans instead of the usual 28 days.