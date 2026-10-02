OpenAI has introduced a new virtual try-on feature for ChatGPT, allowing users to upload selfies to see how clothing looks before buying. The update also includes a Favourites option to save items and uses the ChatGPT Images 2.5 model for highly realistic results.

OpenAI is releasing a new feature on ChatGPT that might make online shopping easier for you. Through the use of the artificial intelligence chatbot, you will now have the ability to virtually try on clothing before purchasing it online. This will provide you with a better notion of how a new shirt or jacket would appear on you. This function, which allows you to virtually try on items, is accompanied by a Favourites option, which allows you to bookmark things for later use.

How To Use This Latest Feature?

You will need to post a selfie or a full-body picture to ChatGPT in order to use this tool. Based on this, the AI will then show you how a piece of clothes or an accessory would look on you in real life. There is a new "Try On" button in the shopping results on ChatGPT for this feature. You can also share a picture of the item and ask ChatGPT to make a picture of you trying it on.

The company says that its ChatGPT Images 2.5 model powers this feature. This model is said to have better texture quality and more natural lighting. It is also said to be more reliable at following directions and have less image generation latency. OpenAI said that these changes will help make try-on images look more real.

In the second feature, which is referred to as Favourites, you have the ability to store goods that you find to a Library within the application. When you return, you will be able to browse these goods at a later time. According to the firm, the stored products will be shown alongside the try-on photographs, integrating the two tools into the same location within the application.

In addition, OpenAI claims that ChatGPT may be utilised for a variety of other shopping-related activities. A style that you wish to attempt may be described to the AI chatbot, and it will be able to locate the items that are required to round off the appearance. You can also ask ChatGPT to identify products that are available for purchase by uploading photographs of celebrity ensembles and asking it to identify the items.

Another feature that is comparable to OpenAI's try-on tool is one that Google brought to Search in 2025. This function allows users to submit images of themselves and see how they look in a variety of different outfits.

However, OpenAI encourages users to exercise caution with regard to the photos that they post. The photographs that are submitted from a personal account can be used for training purposes by default, unless you want to opt out of this. Both new features are now being made available to ChatGPT members all around the world.