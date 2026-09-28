MG Comet EV is a compact electric car for city commutes. Its small size fits perfectly in crowded city roads and tight parking spots. Buyers looking for an EV on a low starting budget will find this very attractive. The 17.3 kWh battery gives a certified range of 230 km, which easily handles daily city runs. You can also get this at a lower price through the BaaS plan.

Price: ₹7.5 lakh - ₹9.5 lakh (ex-showroom). Battery: 17.3 kWh. Range: 230 km (certified). Charging: Around 7 hours on a 3.3 kW AC charger. Seats: 4.

Why consider it?: Very compact size, easy to drive and park in the city, low starting price. Who is it for?: Solo daily commuters, small families in city areas, buyers needing a second car. Things to note: Rear seat space is less, boot space is very small, not great for highway trips.