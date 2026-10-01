Kishan is also reported to own a luxury apartment in Mumbai. Earlier property reports identified his Mumbai residence as being in Malad, while the ₹28-30 crore Worli property mentioned in some reports is not independently confirmed by the more recent Times of India property feature.

This makes it safer to describe the Mumbai property as a reported luxury residence rather than state the Worli valuation as confirmed.

Ishan Kishan Net Worth

Estimates of Kishan’s net worth vary by publication and year. News24 reported an estimated net worth of around ₹68 crore in February 2026, while other recent reports place the figure broadly between ₹60 crore and ₹70 crore. His income comes from cricket contracts, IPL earnings and brand endorsements.

For the 2026 IPL season, Kishan was retained by Sunrisers Hyderabad at ₹11.25 crore, according to reports.