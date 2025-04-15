Is your AC not cooling this summer? Common issues and simple fixes explained
Is your AC not cooling properly this summer? A simple mistake could be the cause of a bigger problem. Discover common AC issues and their easy fixes.
AC is the biggest support in scorching heat
During the summer, when fans and coolers aren't enough, the AC is your only relief. But what if the AC isn't working properly? It’s completely understandable to feel frustrated in such a situation.
AC not cooling? Check the filter first
A dirty air filter is the top culprit behind poor AC cooling. When left uncleaned for a while, dust builds up, blocking airflow and preventing cold air from circulating. Simply remove the filter, brush off the dust, and if needed, wash it with water. Let it dry thoroughly before reinstalling.
Motor malfunction can be the cause of the problem
If both the airflow and filter are fine but you’re still not getting cold air, the issue could be with the AC motor. Low motor speed can impact cooling. Sometimes, the thermostat or compressor may also malfunction. It's best to have the motor and compressor inspected by a trained technician and ensure regular servicing to avoid such issues.
Condenser coil is the outer part, but very important
The condenser coil of a split AC is typically installed outside the house and is responsible for expelling hot air. Over time, it can accumulate dust, leaves, or even bird nests, obstructing airflow and reducing the AC's performance. To maintain optimal function, clean the coil monthly using a brush or water spray. Avoid covering or closing the area completely.
Why is regular maintenance important?
Make it a habit to service your AC at the start of each season. Check the filters, fins, condenser, and motor to ensure everything is functioning properly. Addressing minor issues early can save you from costly repairs later on.
DIY tips – you can also do some maintenance yourself
Check the thermostat settings using the remote and ensure the area around the unit is clean. If your AC emits a bad odor, make sure to have the filters and ducts cleaned thoroughly.