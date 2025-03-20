user
user

iPhone 16e vs Pixel 9a: Which latest smartphone you should buy in 2025?

The Pixel 9a and iPhone 16E are the latest entry-level smartphones from Google and Apple. This comparison examines their design, camera, processor, battery, and price to determine which offers the best value.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Mar 20, 2025, 12:23 PM IST

The Pixel 9a has launched in the market this week and the first thing people would say is, the new iPhone 16E rival. After all, the 16E is Apple's newest entry-level model on the market, while this is supposedly Google's mid-range model. With superior AI support over its competitor, Google is able to marginally outperform it, and the Pixel 9a's cheaper price tag in comparison to the iPhone 16E further strengthens our argument.

However, since this is Apple, the brand's worth is unmatched by any other emblem. How does the pricing, features, and other aspects of the Pixel 9a and iPhone 16E compare?
 

article_image2

iPhone 16e vs Pixel 9a: Design and Display

The 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED screen of the iPhone 16E has a standard refresh rate of 60 Hz. Google's Pixel 9a boasts a larger 6.3-inch Actua pOLED screen with a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz and a maximum brightness of 2700 nits. The iPhone 16E's broad notch and single rear camera unit make it more like the previous iPhone 14 model, while the Pixel 9a's appearance is a little different. 

Also Read | Google Pixel 9a with Tensor G4 chip launched in India: Check features, price and more

iPhone 16e vs Pixel 9a: Camera

The new iPhone only features a 12MP front camera for FaceTime and video recording, and a single 48MP rear camera. The Pixel 9a has a 13MP Ultrawide lens on the rear and a 48MP main sensor with OIS and EIS. The phone has a 13MP camera for taking selfies.


article_image3

iPhone 16e vs Pixel 9a: Processor

The Titan M2 security coprocessor and Google's Tensor G4 microprocessor power the Pixel 9a. 256GB of non-expandable storage and 8GB of RAM support it. Long-term usefulness is ensured by Google's seven-year operating system and security update guarantee for Android 15.

The most recent A18 processor, which powers Apple's iPhone 16e, offers an 80% performance gain over the A13 Bionic seen in the iPhone 11. Its 16-core Neural Engine boosts AI and machine learning capabilities, while its 4-core GPU improves graphics performance. Apple also unveils the C1 chip, its first in-house modem, to improve battery efficiency and 5G connection. iOS 18 offers dependable protection for the iPhone 16e.

article_image4

iPhone 16e vs Pixel 9a: Battery

For every smartphone user, battery performance is essential, and according to Google, the Pixel 9a's 5,100mAh battery provides more than 30 hours of use between charges. Both 7.5W wireless and 23W cable charging are supported by the gadget. With the iPhone 16e, Apple promises a battery life that is six hours longer than the iPhone 11 and twelve hours longer than the iPhone SE models. The gadget has a USB-C connection for quick and easy connecting and enables wireless charging.

Also Read | Apple’s foldable iPhone to cost twice as much as iPhone 16 Pro Max?

iPhone 16e vs Pixel 9a: Price

With a launch price of Rs 49,999, the Pixel 9a will be accessible in India starting in April. With a starting price of Rs 59,900, the iPhone 16E is over Rs 10,000 more expensive than the Pixel 9a on the market. It comes in three different models. The most expensive 512GB iPhone 16E in the nation costs Rs 89,900.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Google Pixel 9a with Tensor G4 chip launched in India: Check features, price and more gcw

Google Pixel 9a with Tensor G4 chip launched in India: Check features, price and more

Oppo F29, Oppo F29 Pro key features REVEALED ahead of March 20 launch gcw

Oppo F29, Oppo F29 Pro key features REVEALED ahead of March 20 launch

iPhone 17 Ultra to replace Pro Max latest reports reveal Apple plans gcw

iPhone 17 Ultra to replace Pro Max? Latest reports reveal Apple’s plans

Apple foldable iPhone to cost twice as much as iPhone 16 Pro Max gcw

Apple’s foldable iPhone to cost twice as much as iPhone 16 Pro Max?

Realme P3, Realme P3 Ultra launched in India: Check out AMAZING features, price and more gcw

Realme P3, Realme P3 Ultra launched in India: Check out AMAZING features, price and more

Recent Stories

UAE Gold Rate on March 20 2025: Rate goes up AGAIN for 22k, 24k gold; Check anr

UAE Gold Rate on March 20: Rate goes up AGAIN for 22k, 24k gold; Check

Naga Chaitanya married Sobhita Dhulipala for THIS reason; fans outraged, calls it 'Silly' MEG

Naga Chaitanya married Sobhita Dhulipala for THIS reason; fans outraged, calls it 'Silly'

Central government employees' DA hike: Finance ministry rules out merger with basic pay AJR

Central govt employees' DA hike: Finance ministry rules out merger with basic pay

BREAKING: Union Minister Nityanand Rai's nephew shot dead after quarrel over drinking water shk

BREAKING: Union Minister Nityanand Rai's nephew shot dead after quarrel over drinking water

BREAKING: Pakistan set to legalize cryptocurrency in bid to lure foreign investments: Report shk

Pakistan set to legalize cryptocurrency in bid to lure foreign investments: Report

Recent Videos

‘Pre-Planned': VHP Breaks Silence Over Nagpur Riots, Claims ‘FIR is Wrong’

‘Pre-Planned': VHP Breaks Silence Over Nagpur Riots, Claims ‘FIR is Wrong’

Video Icon
Malinga, Rabada & More: IPL Purple Cap Winners from 2008 to 2025

Malinga, Rabada & More: IPL Purple Cap Winners from 2008 to 2025

Video Icon
'Political Vendetta': Tejashwi Yadav as ED Questions Rabri Devi in Lands-for-Jobs Case

'Political Vendetta': Tejashwi Yadav as ED Questions Rabri Devi in Lands-for-Jobs Case

Video Icon
Ruling vs Opposition: Nepal’s Political Rift Widens Over Monarchy | Asianet Newsable

Ruling vs Opposition: Nepal’s Political Rift Widens Over Monarchy | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Pro-Pashtun Group Stages Protest at UNHRC in Switzerland Against Atrocities Faced by Pashtuns

Pro-Pashtun Group Stages Protest at UNHRC in Switzerland Against Atrocities Faced by Pashtuns

Video Icon