iPhone 16e vs Pixel 9a: Which latest smartphone you should buy in 2025?

Read Full Gallery

The Pixel 9a and iPhone 16E are the latest entry-level smartphones from Google and Apple. This comparison examines their design, camera, processor, battery, and price to determine which offers the best value.

The Pixel 9a has launched in the market this week and the first thing people would say is, the new iPhone 16E rival. After all, the 16E is Apple's newest entry-level model on the market, while this is supposedly Google's mid-range model. With superior AI support over its competitor, Google is able to marginally outperform it, and the Pixel 9a's cheaper price tag in comparison to the iPhone 16E further strengthens our argument. However, since this is Apple, the brand's worth is unmatched by any other emblem. How does the pricing, features, and other aspects of the Pixel 9a and iPhone 16E compare?



iPhone 16e vs Pixel 9a: Design and Display The 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED screen of the iPhone 16E has a standard refresh rate of 60 Hz. Google's Pixel 9a boasts a larger 6.3-inch Actua pOLED screen with a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz and a maximum brightness of 2700 nits. The iPhone 16E's broad notch and single rear camera unit make it more like the previous iPhone 14 model, while the Pixel 9a's appearance is a little different. Also Read | Google Pixel 9a with Tensor G4 chip launched in India: Check features, price and more iPhone 16e vs Pixel 9a: Camera The new iPhone only features a 12MP front camera for FaceTime and video recording, and a single 48MP rear camera. The Pixel 9a has a 13MP Ultrawide lens on the rear and a 48MP main sensor with OIS and EIS. The phone has a 13MP camera for taking selfies.

iPhone 16e vs Pixel 9a: Processor The Titan M2 security coprocessor and Google's Tensor G4 microprocessor power the Pixel 9a. 256GB of non-expandable storage and 8GB of RAM support it. Long-term usefulness is ensured by Google's seven-year operating system and security update guarantee for Android 15.



The most recent A18 processor, which powers Apple's iPhone 16e, offers an 80% performance gain over the A13 Bionic seen in the iPhone 11. Its 16-core Neural Engine boosts AI and machine learning capabilities, while its 4-core GPU improves graphics performance. Apple also unveils the C1 chip, its first in-house modem, to improve battery efficiency and 5G connection. iOS 18 offers dependable protection for the iPhone 16e.

iPhone 16e vs Pixel 9a: Battery For every smartphone user, battery performance is essential, and according to Google, the Pixel 9a's 5,100mAh battery provides more than 30 hours of use between charges. Both 7.5W wireless and 23W cable charging are supported by the gadget. With the iPhone 16e, Apple promises a battery life that is six hours longer than the iPhone 11 and twelve hours longer than the iPhone SE models. The gadget has a USB-C connection for quick and easy connecting and enables wireless charging. Also Read | Apple’s foldable iPhone to cost twice as much as iPhone 16 Pro Max? iPhone 16e vs Pixel 9a: Price With a launch price of Rs 49,999, the Pixel 9a will be accessible in India starting in April. With a starting price of Rs 59,900, the iPhone 16E is over Rs 10,000 more expensive than the Pixel 9a on the market. It comes in three different models. The most expensive 512GB iPhone 16E in the nation costs Rs 89,900.

Latest Videos