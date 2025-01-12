Reliance Jio's NEW Plans: Enjoy 24 months free YouTube premium with JioFiber, JioAirFiber

Reliance Jio offers 24 months of free YouTube Premium to eligible JioFiber and JioAirFiber postpaid customers. Enjoy ad-free YouTube, offline viewing, and background music.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Jan 12, 2025, 10:48 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 12, 2025, 10:48 AM IST

Free YouTube Premium

YouTube Premium is now free. Reliance Jio introduces a fantastic offer by providing 24 months of free YouTube Premium membership to its JioAirFiber and JioFiber postpaid customers. From January 11, 2025, eligible users can access ad-free YouTube, download videos for offline viewing, and play music in the background without any additional charges.

article_image2

Reliance Jio Offer

Typically starting at ₹149 per month, YouTube Premium is now free for Jio's broadband subscribers. With this offer, users can watch their favorite videos on YouTube without any interruptions from ads. This ad-free experience enhances the joy of watching content. Additionally, users can download videos and watch them offline, even without an active internet connection.

article_image3

Eligible Jio Plans

This feature is particularly useful for frequent travelers or those living in areas with unreliable network connectivity. One of the most popular features is background playback, which allows users to listen while using other apps. This special YouTube Premium offer is available only to JioAirFiber and JioFiber postpaid customers subscribed to plans priced at ₹888, ₹1,199, ₹1,499, ₹2,499, and ₹3,499.

article_image4

JioAirFiber Plans

To activate this free membership, users can log in to their MyJio account, click on the YouTube Premium banner, and follow the instructions to log in or create a new YouTube account. Once activated, they can enjoy ad-free content on their Jio set-top boxes using the same account credentials.

article_image5

YouTube Premium in India

YouTube Premium is available in India with various subscription plans, including ₹149 per month for individuals, ₹89 per month for students, and ₹299 per month for families. Prepaid plans are also available at ₹159 per month, ₹459 per quarter, and ₹1,490 per year. With Jio's offer, customers can save significantly while enjoying premium YouTube features, making it a highly attractive deal for broadband users.

