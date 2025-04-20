Reliance Jio offers 2GB data for Rs 26—Check validity, benefits and alternatives
Reliance Jio offers a prepaid plan with 28 days validity for just ₹26. This data plan provides 2GB of high-speed data. Learn who can benefit from this plan and how it compares to Airtel and VI's offerings.
| Published : Apr 20 2025, 02:15 PM
1 Min read
Reliance Jio offers a 28-day validity plan for just ₹26. Find out who can avail this offer and how it compares with Airtel and VI.
The ₹26 Jio plan offers 2GB high-speed data. After the data is exhausted, the speed is reduced to 64kbps.
This is a 28-day validity plan. Airtel and Vodafone Idea (VI) also have ₹26 plans, but they don't offer 28 days validity.
JioPhone users can benefit from this plan. Airtel and VI's ₹26 plans offer 1.5GB data with 1-day validity.
