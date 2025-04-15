Jio users rejoice! Rs 749 plan includes 2GB daily data, UNLIMITED calls and OTT perks
Great news for Jio users! Now get 2GB of data per day and unlimited calls with the ₹749 recharge. JioTv, JioCinema, and JioCloud benefits are also included.
Good news for customers again. Jio is now cheaper. Now, with a small investment, you will get 2 GB of net per day along with unlimited calls. Phone costs are gradually increasing. Recharge costs are also rising.
Recently, expenses have increased significantly, leaving everyone struggling to cope. Now, keeping the customers in mind, Jio has come up with a new plan. No more heavy investments.
You will get a good plan with less investment. Internet and calls will be free. Jio has recently launched a 90-day recharge plan. In which 2 GB will be available daily.
In this recharge plan, 2 GB per day i.e. a total of 180 GB of net is free. Similarly, there are unlimited voice calls. Along with this, you will get 100 SMS per day. JioTv, JioCinema, JioCloud will be available for free.
You can get this recharge plan by spending just ₹749. Recharge by visiting jio.com. Get 2 GB of net per day for 90 days with unlimited calls for just ₹749.