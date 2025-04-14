user
user icon

Reliance Jio’s Rs 3599 plan: 912GB data, UNLIMITED calls and OTT free for a year!

Reliance Jio introduces a new long-term recharge plan offering 365 days of service. The Rs 3599 plan includes 912GB data, unlimited calls, SMS, JioCinema Premium, and Jio AI Cloud Storage.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Apr 14, 2025, 12:32 PM IST

Reliance Jio, one of the leading telecom service providers in India, has brought major relief to its over 46 crore users with the launch of a new long-term recharge plan that keeps your SIM active for a full year. Jio's newest product guarantees continuous service for 365 days with a single recharge, which is ideal for those sick of having to reload frequently.

Jio has expanded its range to include certain extended-validity contracts in order to accommodate customers who want worry-free service all year long. Two yearly recharge plans, priced at Rs 3599 and Rs 3999, are currently available from the telecom behemoth. These packages bundle OTT subscriptions, unlimited calling, and ample data.

Also Read | Reliance Jio’s Rs 199 vs Rs 198 plans: Just Re 1 apart, but BIG difference in benefits

article_image2

Details of Rs 3599 plan

The Rs 3599 package is available for a full year. Users receive a staggering 912GB of high-speed Internet, which is comparable to 2.5GB every day, 100 SMS per day, and unlimited local and STD calls across all networks. The speed decreases to 64kbps when the daily data limit is reached. Access to Jio's True 5G services is also included.

Free OTT and Cloud storage

By providing cloud storage and OTT advantages, Jio adds even more value. A 90-day complimentary membership to JioCinema Premium (previously Hotstar) is included with the Rs 3599 package, enabling customers to watch movies, watch sports, and watch web series without paying extra. To improve the entertainment experience, the subscription also comes with free access to JioTV and 50GB of Jio AI Cloud Storage.


article_image3

According to reports, this package is perfect for Jio customers who want large data use and flawless streaming. As a result, consumers won't need to recharge each month. Additionally, the subscription accommodates both productivity users and movie buffs, including cloud storage and OTT access.

Also Read | Jio's Rs 1,049 plan: FREE Hotstar, Zee5 and SonyLiv access for 90 days at just Rs 12 per day!

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Stop wasting money! Avoid THESE 5 common mistakes when turning off your AC gcw

Stop wasting money! Avoid THESE 5 common mistakes when turning off your AC

Tired of 'storage full' alerts? Here's how to stop WhatsApp from auto-saving media gcw

Tired of 'storage full' alerts? Here's how to stop WhatsApp from auto-saving media

Apple iPhone 15 now at just Rs 32950 on Amazon here is how to grab the deal gcw

Apple iPhone 15 now at just Rs 32,950 on Amazon! Here’s how to grab the deal

YouTube launches new AI music making tool for creators here is how it works gcw

YouTube launches new AI music-making tool for creators | Here's how it works

Samsung Galaxy M56, 'slimmest phone in segment', to launch on April 17 check expected specs gcw

Samsung Galaxy M56, 'slimmest phone in segment', to launch on April 17

Recent Stories

RBI big move: 8% interest on delayed pensions for central, State govt staff AJR

RBI's big move: 8% interest on delayed pensions for central, State govt staff

Stylish Sarees Ideas Inspired by Mandira Bedi For Every Woman sri

Stylish Sarees Ideas Inspired by Mandira Bedi For Every Woman

Once forgotten, now fearless: DC batter Karun Nair's redemption arc sets IPL 2025 ablaze HRD

Once forgotten, now fearless: DC batter Karun Nair's redemption arc sets IPL 2025 ablaze

Anushka Sharma's 7 skincare habits everyone should follow MEG

Anushka Sharma’s 7 skincare habits everyone should follow

Affordable Plain Cotton Sarees Under 400 for Summer Fashion sri

Look Royal in Plain Cotton Saree Without Print, Beat Summer in 400

Recent Videos

Will India Open Up to Chinese EV Giant BYD? Tata Chair for Strategic Affairs Ashley J. Tellis

Will India Open Up to Chinese EV Giant BYD? Tata Chair for Strategic Affairs Ashley J. Tellis

Video Icon
BJP Leaders Hold Protest March in Kolkata against Murshidabad | Asianet Newsable

BJP Leaders Hold Protest March in Kolkata against Murshidabad | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Europe Has 'Toolbox' to Activate Against US Coercion: Rosa Balfour

Europe Has 'Toolbox' to Activate Against US Coercion: Rosa Balfour

Video Icon
Should India Join RCEP? Björn Conrad Says Grouping to be 'Elevated' Amid Trump Tariff Turbulence

Should India Join RCEP? Björn Conrad Says Grouping to be 'Elevated' Amid Trump Tariff Turbulence

Video Icon
Over 100 Protest in Toronto for Dr. Mahrang Baloch’s Release in Pakistan | Asianet Newsable

Over 100 Protest in Toronto for Dr. Mahrang Baloch’s Release in Pakistan | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon