Reliance Jio’s Rs 3599 plan: 912GB data, UNLIMITED calls and OTT free for a year!
Reliance Jio introduces a new long-term recharge plan offering 365 days of service. The Rs 3599 plan includes 912GB data, unlimited calls, SMS, JioCinema Premium, and Jio AI Cloud Storage.
Reliance Jio, one of the leading telecom service providers in India, has brought major relief to its over 46 crore users with the launch of a new long-term recharge plan that keeps your SIM active for a full year. Jio's newest product guarantees continuous service for 365 days with a single recharge, which is ideal for those sick of having to reload frequently.
Jio has expanded its range to include certain extended-validity contracts in order to accommodate customers who want worry-free service all year long. Two yearly recharge plans, priced at Rs 3599 and Rs 3999, are currently available from the telecom behemoth. These packages bundle OTT subscriptions, unlimited calling, and ample data.
Details of Rs 3599 plan
The Rs 3599 package is available for a full year. Users receive a staggering 912GB of high-speed Internet, which is comparable to 2.5GB every day, 100 SMS per day, and unlimited local and STD calls across all networks. The speed decreases to 64kbps when the daily data limit is reached. Access to Jio's True 5G services is also included.
Free OTT and Cloud storage
By providing cloud storage and OTT advantages, Jio adds even more value. A 90-day complimentary membership to JioCinema Premium (previously Hotstar) is included with the Rs 3599 package, enabling customers to watch movies, watch sports, and watch web series without paying extra. To improve the entertainment experience, the subscription also comes with free access to JioTV and 50GB of Jio AI Cloud Storage.
According to reports, this package is perfect for Jio customers who want large data use and flawless streaming. As a result, consumers won't need to recharge each month. Additionally, the subscription accommodates both productivity users and movie buffs, including cloud storage and OTT access.
