Reliance Jio’s Rs 3599 plan: 912GB data, UNLIMITED calls and OTT free for a year!

Reliance Jio introduces a new long-term recharge plan offering 365 days of service. The Rs 3599 plan includes 912GB data, unlimited calls, SMS, JioCinema Premium, and Jio AI Cloud Storage.

Reliance Jio, one of the leading telecom service providers in India, has brought major relief to its over 46 crore users with the launch of a new long-term recharge plan that keeps your SIM active for a full year. Jio's newest product guarantees continuous service for 365 days with a single recharge, which is ideal for those sick of having to reload frequently.

Jio has expanded its range to include certain extended-validity contracts in order to accommodate customers who want worry-free service all year long. Two yearly recharge plans, priced at Rs 3599 and Rs 3999, are currently available from the telecom behemoth. These packages bundle OTT subscriptions, unlimited calling, and ample data.

