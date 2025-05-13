Recharge smart: Reliance Jio’s Rs 448 and Rs 1,748 plans is for YOU!
Reliance Jio introduces two new calling plans for its users. Both plans include unlimited calls, free SMS, and access to Jio apps.
| Published : May 13 2025, 01:15 PM
2 Min read
Are you a Jio user looking for a base plan? Reliance Jio keeps releasing new plans for its millions of users. Plans are announced by Jio according to user demand.
According to the plan now released, users can only avail of unlimited call benefits. Customers will also get free SMS facility with this plan. Reliance Jio has brought two plans for its customers only for calling.
Rs 448 and Rs 1,748 Reliance Jio is offering two plans of Rs 448 and Rs 1,748 to customers only for calling. These plans have a validity of 84 and 336 days respectively. If you recharge a plan with a validity of 336 days, there will be no need to recharge for a year.
Jio's Rs 448 prepaid plan Jio customers have a validity of 84 days for the Rs 448 plan. In this plan, customers can send 1000 SMS for free. As for the rest, you will get free access to Jio Cinema and Jio TV.
Jio's Rs 1748 prepaid plan The 1,748 rupee only calling plan has a validity of 336 days. You can make unlimited calls to any network for 11 months. Customers can send 3,600 SMS for free. Also, Jio TV, Jio Cinema and Jio Cloud will get free access.
