Jio’s new Rs 895 plan: 11 months of UNLIMITED calls and data on budget
Jio has announced a bumper plan for just ₹82 per month. It offers unlimited calls, free data, and a whopping 11-month validity.
| Published : Apr 30 2025, 05:13 PM
1 Min read
Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom network, is striving to increase its subscriber base and attract back those who ported to other networks. Its new recharge plan has created a buzz due to its low price and 11-month validity.
Reliance Jio's 11-month validity plan costs approximately ₹82 per month, totaling ₹895. This plan offers similar benefits to other recharge plans but at a significantly lower cost.
The 11-month plan includes unlimited calls to any network in India, both local and STD. Additionally, users receive 2GB of free data every 28 days, totaling 24GB over the 11 months.
Users also get 50 free SMS every 28 days. A one-time recharge of ₹895 provides 11 months of service. This plan is ideal for users who make frequent calls but use less data.
This affordable plan is exclusively available for Jio Phone and Jio Bharat phone users. Other Jio subscribers have access to similar low-cost True 5G plans.
Jio's low-cost recharge plans are creating competition for other networks like Airtel and Vodafone, ultimately benefiting Indian consumers with better deals.
