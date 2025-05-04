Tired of spam calls? Activate the DND (Do Not Disturb) service on your Jio, Airtel, Vi, or BSNL network to block unwanted calls and protect your privacy. This free service by TRAI helps you regain control over your phone.

Although mobile phones are necessary in the current digital era, millions of people deal with spam calls on a regular basis. Smartphones are used for everything, including work and enjoyment. However, spam calls that offer credit cards, insurance, or loans can be annoying. These calls frequently occur at strange times, depress you, and potentially put your privacy and data at danger.

For those who use smartphones, there is good news. Anyone may easily stop all promotional and spam calls by utilizing the DND (Do Not Disturb) service, regardless of the network they use (Jio, Airtel, Vi, or BSNL).

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India, or TRAI, launched this free government-sponsored service to shield customers from unsolicited communications.

Send an SMS from your phone with the words "START 0" to 1909 to enable DND on any network. Steps to finish the procedure will then be sent to you as confirmation.

Airtel users: Here’s what to do

Open the Airtel Thanks App

Tap on ‘More’ or ‘Services’

Scroll down and find the DND option

Select the categories of calls you want to block

Jio users: Here's what to do

Use MyJio app to block spam

Open the MyJio App

Go to the Menu

Tap on Settings > Service Settings

Choose Do Not Disturb and activate it

Once users have registered to activate the service, they will get a confirmation via an SMS. The service will then be activated within 24 hours of registering the request.

Vi (Vodafone-Idea) users: Here's what to do

Easy spam blocking in Vi app

Launch the Vi App

Go to Menu

Search and open the DND option

Block promotional messages and calls

With this simple setting change, you can save yourself from daily disturbances and protect your privacy and peace of mind. Whether you’re using Jio, Airtel, Vi, or BSNL, just enable DND once, and enjoy a spam-free experience.