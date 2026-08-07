For millions of Indians, paying through UPI has become as normal as using cash or a card. Parliament has cleared a legal change that could allow merchant discount rate (MDR) charges on certain digital payments, including UPI. The change does not mean that UPI users will suddenly be charged for every payment. It creates the legal route for such charges to be introduced later, according to a report by Reuters.

The government has not yet announced a final UPI fee rate or confirmed exactly when any charge would begin.