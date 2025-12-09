Image Credit : Getty

Data centers are the physical infrastructure that make our digital lives possible, yet most people have never seen one up close or understand how they operate.

Roughly 12,000 data centers are in operation in the world, with about half in the US, according to Cloudscene, a data center directory.

At its most basic, a data center is a concrete warehouse filled with thousands of computer servers working in tandem. Traditional facilities span one or two floors divided into vast rooms, though newer ones rise higher.

A facility may serve a single company or be shared by several clients.

The servers sit in standardized 19-inch (48 cm) racks -- essentially metal closets lined up in rows.

A large data center can house tens of thousands of servers running simultaneously, generating enormous heat and consuming significant energy for both power and cooling.

High-speed networking equipment -- switches, routers, and fiber optic cables -- connects everything, moving terabytes of data per second.