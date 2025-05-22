Image Credit : Nothing, Realme website

Do you want to get a better smartphone without breaking the bank? With alternatives that provide flagship-like performance, excellent cameras, and luxury design without the exorbitant price tags, the sub-Rs 25,000 market is currently booming.

With their powerful CPUs, high-refresh-rate screens, and remarkable battery life, today's mid-range phones are revolutionizing what consumers may anticipate for this price range.

Whether you're a mobile gamer, a photography enthusiast, or someone who simply wants a reliable all-arounder, these five exceptional smartphones provide more than they cost.