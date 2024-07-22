GADGET

7 best gaming smartphones under Rs 50,000

1. OnePlus 11

Comes with a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Octa-core processor. It comes equipped with a triple rear camera setup consisting of 50 MP, 48 MP, and 32 MP lenses.

2. Samsung Galaxy S23

Features Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Octa-core processor. It comes equipped with a triple rear camera setup consisting of 50 MP, 12 MP, and 10 MP lenses, while the front camera is 12 MP.

3. Motorola Edge+

Sports a powerful Snapdragon 865 Octa-core processor. It comes equipped with a triple rear camera setup consisting of 108 MP, 16 MP, and 8 MP lenses, while front camera is 25 MP. 

4. Oppo Reno 6 Pro

Comes with powerful MediaTek Dimensity 1200 Octa-core processor. It comes equipped with a quad rear camera setup consisting of 64 MP, 8 MP, 2 MP, and 2 MP lenses.

5. Motorola Edge 20 Pro

The device features a Snapdragon 870 Octa-core processor. It comes with a triple rear camera setup including 108 MP, 16 MP, and 8 MP lenses, while the front camera is 32 MP. 

6. Vivo V30 Pro

The phone features a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Octa-core processor. It boasts a triple rear camera setup with 50 MP sensors each, along with a 50 MP front camera.

7. Oppo Reno 10 Pro+

Comes with Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Octa-core processor. It comes equipped with triple rear camera setup with 50 MP, 8 MP, and 64 MP lenses, while the front camera is 32 MP. 

