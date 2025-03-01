Technology

Moto G05 to Redmi A4: 5 Best Smartphones Under Rs 10000 in 2025

Image credits: Redmi/X

Moto G05

Helio G81 chip, 6.67-inch HD+ display, Android 15, 50 MP camera, 5200 mAh battery, Rs. 6999

Image credits: Motorola India/X

Realme C61

Tiger T612 chip, 6.74-inch IPS LCD screen, Android 14, 32 MP camera, 5000 mAh battery, Rs. 7699

Image credits: realme/x

Redmi A4

6.88-inch IPS LCD screen, 50 MP camera, Android 14, Rs. 8499

Image credits: Redmi India/X

Poco M6

Dimensity 6100 chip, 6.74-inch HD+ IPS LCD screen, 5000 mAh battery, Rs. 8499

Image credits: POCO/X

Galaxy F06

Dimensity 6300 chip, 6.7-inch HD+ PLS LCD display, 50 MP camera, 5000 mAh battery

Image credits: Samsung Mobile/X

Image credits: Redmi/X

