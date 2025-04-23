No more spam! Airtel’s AI tool now detects in 10 Indian languages
Airtel's AI spam detection tool now supports 10 Indian regional languages and international calls and SMS. This expansion aims to put an end to spam for Airtel users.
| Published : Apr 23 2025, 05:14 PM
Airtel expands its network-based Artificial Intelligence (AI) spam call and SMS detection solution. This AI-powered tool automatically identifies and detects spam calls and messages, sending alert notifications to users.
The alert is sent almost in real-time, allowing users to make an informed decision before answering a call or replying to an SMS. The tool now supports ten Indian regional languages and international numbers.
Airtel's AI Spam Detection Tool Expansion: The telecom service provider announced the expansion of its AI-powered solution. This network-based spam detection tool now alerts users about spam calls and SMS from international numbers as well.
These regional language spam alerts are currently only available for Android device users. The company has not mentioned any plans to extend this feature to iPhone users.
Since the AI tool's launch in September 2024, Airtel claims to have sent notifications to users regarding 27.5 billion spam calls.
At the time of its launch, the AI-powered tool was based on a newly developed proprietary algorithm technology by Airtel. This algorithm automatically analyzes numbers based on several parameters before identifying the sender as a spammer.
The sender's usage patterns, call and SMS frequency, call duration, and other parameters are included. These parameters are monitored in real-time.
