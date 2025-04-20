Airtel Rs 100 recharge plan offers 5GB data, 30 days validity and Hotstar access
Competition in telecom sector has intensified, leading companies to introduce various plans to attract users. With increasing data consumption, special recharge plans are being offered for users. Airtel has launched an attractive plan for its users.
Telecom companies are introducing special recharge plans to cater to the needs of internet users. With the rise of OTT platforms, plans bundled with OTT subscriptions are becoming popular. Airtel has introduced a good plan offering Jio Hotstar access for an extended period at a low price. Here are the complete details.
Airtel's ₹100 plan offers 30 days validity and 5GB of high-speed data. It doesn't include talk time or messages. It's a data-only voucher. This plan also provides 30 days of Jio Hotstar access. To recharge with this plan, you need an active base plan. It functions solely as a data voucher.
This plan targets IPL fans, offering additional data and free Jio Hotstar. It's also beneficial for those with Wi-Fi, providing both data and Hotstar access.
