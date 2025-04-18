Airtel has launched a new Rs 451 recharge plan specifically for IPL fans. This data voucher offers 50GB of data and a free three-month JioHotstar subscription, adding to their existing IPL-focused plans.

In India, the Indian Premier League (IPL) is extremely popular, drawing businesses from a wide range of industries hoping to capitalize on this fervor. A JioHotstar subscription and enough data are necessary for IPL fans to experience the cricket matches to the fullest. To meet these demands, Airtel, the nation's second-largest telecom provider, has unveiled a new recharge plan. The most recent product from Airtel is a Rs 451 recharge package that offers a significant data capacity in addition to JioHotstar access.

It’s important to note that this is a data voucher without any service validity. Users must have an active base plan for this voucher to be effective. Here’s what you need to know about the Airtel Rs 451 recharge plan.

What will you get in Rs 451 recharge plan?

Users may get 50GB of data with this 30-day recharge deal, which also includes a free three-month JioHotstar subscription. This package is Airtel's third offering particularly designed for IPL fans and is targeted at cricket fanatics. Two further data vouchers, priced at Rs 100 and Rs 195, were previously introduced by the corporation. While the Rs 195 plan gives 15GB of data and a three-month JioHotstar Mobile subscription, the Rs 100 plan offers 5GB of data and a 30-day JioHotstar Mobile membership.

A number of options from Airtel are available for Rs 3999, Rs 549, Rs 1029, and Rs 398 for customers seeking a recharge that combines service validity with a JioHotstar subscription.

Airtel and Blinkit join hands

Meanwhile, Bharti Airtel and Blinkit have partnered to offer a simple and quick method to get SIM cards delivered to your home in as little as ten minutes. There are sixteen Indian cities where this service is offered. Making it simpler for individuals to connect to mobile services—including enabling seamless switching from other phone networks—is the aim. Customers must pay a nominal cost of Rs 49 and finish a simple identification process in order for their SIM card to be activated in order to access this service.