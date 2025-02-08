Netflix for FREE: Check out Airtel offers with recharge plan

Airtel is offering a recharge plan that provides a free Netflix OTT subscription. See full details about this plan.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
Published: Feb 8, 2025, 9:59 AM IST

Airtel Netflix Subscription Plan

Telecom companies in India like Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea are constantly announcing various competitive plans. Airtel has been introducing affordable plans to attract customers. This recharge plan is particularly beneficial for existing or prospective Airtel users.

You'll receive free Netflix along with ample data and unlimited calls at a reasonable price. This is a great offer for OTT enthusiasts who want to enjoy uninterrupted streaming and save money. If you're an Airtel user, you can get free Netflix subscriptions with some currently active recharge plans.

budget 2025
article_image2

Airtel Netflix Subscription Plan

Airtel offers a prepaid recharge plan linked with Netflix for its fans. This plan is valid for 84 days and costs less than ₹1800. It's perfect for those looking for high-speed data and OTT streaming without spending extra.

This Airtel plan is priced at ₹1,798 and is valid for 84 days (3 months). Users get unlimited calls to any network for the entire plan duration.

Also Read: iPhone gets its first porn app: What is Hot Tub? Is it available in India?

Also Read: Apple cancels Mac-connected AR smart glasses | Check details

article_image3

Airtel Recharge Plan

Like most recharge plans, this one offers 100 SMS per day for 84 days. You get a total of 252GB of data, suitable for all your streaming needs. 5G network users get unlimited data for smoother streaming.

article_image4

Airtel Budget Plans

Along with the benefits mentioned above, Airtel offers a free Netflix subscription as an added feature. However, it's a mobile-only Netflix plan, meaning you can't use this streaming service on multiple devices.

For those who need OTT, this ₹1,798 plan allows you to get a Netflix subscription along with unlimited calls and total data.

