iPhone gets its first porn app: What is Hot Tub? Is it available in India?

Due to the EU's new Digital Markets Act, Apple has been forced to approve its first native porn app, Hot Tub, on iPhones within the EU. This app allows users to browse content from popular adult websites without ads, a move Apple opposes but cannot prevent under the new regulations.

Regarding the kind of apps that are permitted on iPhones, Apple has always been rather stringent. The business was certain that it would never let a pornographic app to be used on its platform. However, according to a new rule from the European Union, things have changed. The first native porn software for iPhones has been certified by AltStore PAL, one of the third-party app shops that Apple is now required to permit by the new rule. This tool, called Hot Tub, allows users to browse and view films from well-known pornographic websites without having to deal with intrusive pop-ups or advertisements. Although Apple doesn't like it, they are unable to prohibit it under the new regulations.

What is Hot Tub?

In the EU, a different app shop offers the new pornographic software Hot Tub for iPhones. Users may search and view videos from well-known adult websites such as XHamster, XNXX, Xvideos, and Pornhub. In contrast to Apple's previous stringent restriction on these applications, a new regulation now permits them.

Who is responsible?

The program was made by c1d3r, an independent developer who was involved in iPhone jailbreaking before. It is being made available via Riley Testut's alternate app store, AltStore PAL. Epic Games, the business that sued Apple over app store limitations, also supports AltStore.

Where is it available?

Hot Tubs are currently exclusively accessible within the European Union. This is because of a new EU rule called the Digital Markets Act (DMA), which compels Apple to let third-party app stores for iPhones and iPads. Apple would not have approved the app in the absence of this law.

Apple's statement on it

However, Apple is not pleased about this and has issued a statement expressing concern about safety hazards, particularly for young people. Additionally, they assert that apps with hazardous material may be approved by other app marketplaces. However, given the new EU regulations, Apple is forced to permit these apps.

Latest Videos