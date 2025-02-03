Apple cancels Mac-connected AR smart glasses | Check details

Apple has reportedly stopped development of its AR smart glasses, codenamed N107, which were designed to work with Macs. This lightweight wearable was intended as a more accessible alternative to the Vision Pro, but technical challenges and usability concerns led to its indefinite postponement.

Apple, a leading tech company has reportedly halted the development of AR smart glasses which were designed to work with Mac computers. The project, codenamed N107, was anticipated to be the company's most ambitious wearable since the release of the Apple Vision Pro, according to Mark Gurman's Bloomberg story. But for the time being, it looks like Apple's lone AR/VR gadget will continue to be the Vision Pro.

Project cancelled!

The AR smart glasses were intended to be a wearable with a display that was lightweight and could easily link to Mac computers. According to reports, Apple originally intended for the gadget to be compatible with iPhones, but technological constraints pertaining to CPU power and battery life prevented that from happening. Rather, the business turned its attention to a Mac-compatible version, which has now been put on indefinite hold.

Why Apple pulled the plug?

Apple has positioned the AR glasses as a more straightforward and affordable option to the pricey and cumbersome Vision Pro, which retails for $3,499 (about ₹3 lakh). Making the gadget useful for daily usage, however, presented the business with a number of difficulties. The AR glasses needed a Mac for computing power, in contrast to the Vision Pro, which can operate as a stand-alone spatial computer.

What's next for Apple?

Even though Apple has put a halt to its endeavor to create AR glasses, fresh iterations of the Vision Pro are still anticipated. In the meantime, rivals like Snap and Meta are working hard on creating their own AR eyewear. For example, it has been stated that Meta is developing a gadget called Orion that might be released as early as 2027, one year after Apple is anticipated to release the Vision Pro 2. Until the firm is prepared to formally introduce a new device, we might not hear anything from Apple on its long-term AR hardware strategy.

