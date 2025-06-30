The Motorola Razr 50 Ultra, a high-end foldable phone, is currently available at a significantly discounted price on Flipkart. The original price of Rs1,19,000 has been reduced to Rs 68,449, with further discounts available.

The company's high-end foldable phone, the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra, is on sale for a significant discount on Flipkart, a well-known online retailer. As of this writing, the device's original price of Rs 1,19,000 has been significantly reduced to Rs 68,449. This is a reduction of Rs 50,551 on the high-end gadget. Additionally, customers who utilise a Flipkart Axis Bank credit card can receive an additional Rs 4,000 discount, lowering the final price. Only the premium 12GB RAM and 512GB storage model in the limited-edition Peach Fuzz hue is currently eligible for this deal.

Motorola Razr 50 Ultra: Features and specifications

The Razr 50 Ultra has a 4-inch LTPO AMOLED outer cover display with 10-bit colour, 165 Hz refresh rate, and support for HDR10+. Additionally, the display has a maximum brightness of 2400 nits and is shielded by Gorilla Glass Victus.

The phone's 6.9-inch AMOLED screen, which may have a refresh rate of up to 165 Hz, is one of the most brilliant and smooth panels in the foldable market, according to Motorola. All of the popular applications that are supposed to improve the Razr 50 Ultra's multitasking experience are supported by both of its screens.

The Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 CPU, which powers the smartphone's internal components, guarantees strong performance and effectiveness. For those who enjoy taking pictures, the phone has two cameras on the back: a 50MP primary sensor and a 50MP telephoto lens with two optical zooms. Those who enjoy taking selfies may also utilise the main screen or the outside screen to take sharp pictures.

It is backed by a 4000mAh battery and supports 45W wired charging, 15W wireless charging and further, 5W reverse wired charging.