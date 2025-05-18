MASSIVE price drop! Get iPhone 15 Plus for just Rs 18,750 on Flipkart | Here's how
Donald Trump's disapproval of Apple's investment in India didn't stop a big offer on the iPhone 15 Plus. Flipkart now offers it for just Rs 18,750.
| Published : May 18 2025, 09:50 AM
1 Min read
Despite Trump's discontent, Apple invests in India. The iPhone 15 Plus is now available at a remarkably low price on Flipkart for Rs 18,750.
Upgrade your phone! The iPhone 15 Plus, originally Rs 79,900, is now available for just Rs 18,750 through a Flipkart deal.
Flipkart offers bank and finance partnerships for affordable iPhone purchases. Get a Rs 3,000 instant discount, 5% cashback on Axis Bank credit cards, and up to Rs 61,150 exchange bonus.
Combine bank offers and the exchange bonus to get the iPhone 15 Plus for Rs 18,750. The exchange bonus depends on your old phone's brand and condition.
The iPhone 15 Plus boasts a 6.7" display, aluminum frame, IP68 water resistance, A16 Bionic chip, iOS 17, 48MP+12MP rear cameras, 12MP front camera, 512GB storage, and 8GB RAM.
