Image Credit : Google

iPhone 16 features an aluminum frame and a glass panel on the back. This phone has an IP68 rating, so it can be used even in water. Apple has given it a 6.1-inch Super Retina display with Dolby Vision support. It has a Ceramic Shield glass to protect the display.

Out of the box, this smartphone runs on iOS18. For performance, this smartphone has Apple A18 chipset. iPhone 16 has up to 8 GB of RAM and up to 512 GB of memory. For photography, it has a dual camera with 48+12 megapixel sensors. It has a 12-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calling.