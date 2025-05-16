iPhone 16 sees MASSIVE price drop: Save up to Rs 50,000 on Flipkart
iPhone 16 Price Cut: There has been a big drop in the price of the iPhone 16. Flipkart is offering its customers a chance to buy Apple's latest iPhone at a low price. You can save up to Rs 50,000 on purchasing the iPhone at this time.
Chance to save Rs 50,000: We are telling you that Flipkart is offering a strong exchange offer to the customers buying this iPhone 16. If you have an old smartphone, you can exchange it for up to Rs 58,150. If you get the full exchange value, you can buy the iPhone 16 for around Rs 11,000 and take it home. However, you should keep in mind that the exchange value depends on the condition of your old phone.
iPhone 16 features an aluminum frame and a glass panel on the back. This phone has an IP68 rating, so it can be used even in water. Apple has given it a 6.1-inch Super Retina display with Dolby Vision support. It has a Ceramic Shield glass to protect the display.
Out of the box, this smartphone runs on iOS18. For performance, this smartphone has Apple A18 chipset. iPhone 16 has up to 8 GB of RAM and up to 512 GB of memory. For photography, it has a dual camera with 48+12 megapixel sensors. It has a 12-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calling.