The Motorola Razr 50 Ultra has seen a significant price drop on Flipkart, making it more accessible than ever. With unique cover display, powerful processor, and dual camera setup, it's now a compelling option for those looking for foldable phone.

The Motorola Razr 50 Ultra has witnessed a significant price reduction on Flipkart since the Razr 60 Ultra was introduced in India. The fashionable clamshell flip phone, which was once priced at Rs 99,999, is now less than Rs 65,100. The Razr 50 Ultra is renowned for its cover display that works with all applications, its almost undetectable hinge, and its elegant folding form. Additionally, it features two back cameras, which makes it a desirable choice for those seeking a high-end flip phone at a more affordable price.

However, its high price tag previously made it out of reach for many. Fortunately, due to the recent price reduction, prospective buyers can now make a statement among friends and family by purchasing it at a much more affordable rate.

Motorola Razr 50 Ultra: How does the deal work?

Flipkart is presently offering the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra for just Rs 68,549, which is a whopping Rs 31,450 less than its original price. Additionally, customers may purchase the Flipkart Axis Bank credit card for less than Rs 65,026 thanks to a bank discount of Rs 3,423. The e-commerce behemoth is also providing EMIs beginning at little Rs 2,410 per month in addition to these.

Motorola Razr 50 Ultra: Features and specifications

A 4-inch LTPO AMOLED cover display with 10-bit color, HDR10+, and a refresh rate of up to 165 Hz is included with the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra. Additionally, this display boasts Gorilla Glass Victus protection and a maximum brightness of 2400 nits. It unfolds to reveal a 6.9-inch inner display with a refresh rate of up to 165 Hz. The Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 CPU powers the gadget.

With a 50MP primary camera and a 50MP telephoto sensor with up to 2x optical zoom, the Razr 50 Ultra comes with a dual camera configuration for photography. The Razr 50 Ultra also has a 4000mAh battery that supports 5W reverse wired charging, 15W wireless charging, and 45W rapid charging.

The Motorola Razr 50 Ultra showcases a sleek design with a silicon polymer back and an aluminum frame. It also boasts an IPX8 rating, ensuring it remains safe even when exposed to water.