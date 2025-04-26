Mark your calendars! Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 is almost here
Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 is coming soon to India. Amazon has confirmed the sale date, and as usual, Amazon Prime members will get early access. Many products will be available at discounted prices during this sale. From phones to personal computers to large appliances like washing machines or refrigerators, various items can be purchased at discounted prices. This online sales platform has shown us some of the discounts and bank offers that will be offered during the sale.
Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 Date, Offers:
Amazon's live microsite has confirmed that the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 will start for all users in India on May 1 at 12 PM. Amazon Prime members in the country will get 12 hours early access to the sale, meaning the discount sale will start for Prime users from midnight on May 1.
During this sale, HDFC Bank customers will get a 10 percent instant discount on credit card and EMI transactions. Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card users can get five percent cashback offers.
As part of the upcoming sale, buyers can save an additional 10 percent using Amazon gift cards. Along with these, there will also be exchange offers and no-cost EMI options, which are expected to reduce the burden on buyers.
Smartphones like Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy A55 5G, and Galaxy M35 5G are reportedly available at discounted prices during this sale. Handsets from Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo, and other brands are also expected to be available at lower prices.
Amazon's microsite says that laptops from leading brands like Lenovo, Asus, HP, and more will be available at lower prices. Home appliances like smart TVs and air conditioners are also expected to be available at lower prices than usual.
