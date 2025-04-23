Jio is extending its free JioHotstar subscription offer for IPL 2025 with various prepaid plans. This offer, available for plans Rs 299 and above, grants a complimentary 90-day JioHotstar membership and has been extended multiple times.

India is presently hosting the 2025 Indian Premier League cricket tournament. Millions of people across are watching this exciting competition, which began on March 22 and will end on May 25. The IPL is also being streamed digitally through JioHotstar, its digital streaming partner, since many fans are switching from traditional television to mobile devices. Jio, which is well-known for offering its customers a number of free perks, caused a stir in the Indian market in 2016 when it launched free calling. The business is now providing a free JioHotstar subscription with various plans in an effort to satisfy IPL fans.

This promotional offer is available for plans priced at or above Rs 299, which include at least 1.5GB of data. This offer, which was originally scheduled to terminate on March 31, 2025, has since been extended twice, most recently to April 15 and April 30. Both new users and current Jio subscribers may take advantage of this fantastic deal. A complimentary 90-day JioHotstar membership is available to customers with plans costing Rs 299 or more.

Additionally, Jio is offering its Rs 349, Rs 899, and Rs 999 plans with a complimentary 90-day JioHotstar membership. With a 28-day validity period, the Rs 349 plan gives users 2GB of high-speed internet per day in addition to free SMS and unlimited calling. In the meanwhile, customers who choose the Rs 899 and Rs 999 plans benefit from a longer 84-day validity period.

Meanwhile, Jio has added more over 6,00,000 new users, according TRAI figures for January 2025. Jio now has 46.58 crore customers altogether, thanks to this accomplishment, which has increased its market share to 40.46 percent. With a market share of 33.61 percent and a customer base that has increased to over 38.69 crore, Airtel is still in second position.

Conversely, Vi's market share has dropped to 17.89 percent, with just 20.59 crore customers remaining. With a lesser market share of 7.95 percent, BSNL serves around 9.15 crore consumers.