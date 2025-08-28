Image Credit : ANI

Jio Plan: These days, many prioritize recharge plans with more data. Telecom companies like BSNL, Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea offer various recharge options. Plans priced at Rs 100 or less are available even for those on a tight budget.

In such cases, Reliance Jio has introduced sensational offers, providing super affordable plans for its users. It offers 90 days validity for just Rs 100. Let's learn about the data plan that provides data benefits to users.