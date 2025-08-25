BSNL Recharge Plans: State-owned telecom company Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) offers affordable recharge plans. Private giants like Reliance Jio and Airtel have recently hiked prices... Yet, BSNL continues to offer plans between Rs 100 and Rs 200. These low-cost plans are a hit with users. This is how the government telecom company is trying to compete and stay strong in the market.

Recently, Jio and Airtel removed their low-cost plans... Even though the plan price was above Rs 200 and used by many, they were removed. But BSNL offers a month-long plan for just Rs 147... It includes unlimited voice calls and data. Let's learn more about this budget-friendly BSNL plan.