Jio has discontinued its Rs 799 prepaid plan offering 1.5GB daily data for 84 days, following the recent discontinuation. Users now have to opt for higher-priced plans like Rs 889 plan for similar benefits or the Rs 666 plan with reduced validity.

Jio, which attracted millions of customers with its affordable plans, is now giving shocks to its users one after another. Following the news that Jio plans will soon become expensive, Jio is discontinuing its affordable plans. A few days ago, Jio discontinued its entry-level prepaid plan with 1GB of daily data. Now the company has discontinued another plan.

Jio's affordable plan discontinued: Jio's Rs 799 plan has been discontinued. In this plan, Jio used to offer 1.5GB of data per day to customers. This plan had a validity of 84 days. In addition, this plan provided customers with unlimited calls and 100 free SMS per day. Customers who recharged with this plan also received a free subscription to JioSaavn Pro.

This Jio plan has been removed from the company's official website. You will not find this plan in the list of plans with 1.5GB daily data. If you want 1.5GB of data per day, you will have to pay extra. To get 1.5GB of daily data with long-term validity, you will have to purchase the Rs 889 plan. There is a cheaper plan available on Jio for Rs 666. But its validity is less. For more data and validity, you will have to purchase a plan of Rs 889 or more.

What do you get in the Rs 889 plan?: You will get 1.5GB of data in this plan. Unlimited calls and 100 free SMS per day are included in this plan. Its validity is 84 days. In this plan, you will also get a free subscription to JioSaavn Pro. Along with this, you will also get a free subscription to JioHotstar.

What do you get in the Rs 666 plan?: If you recharge with Jio's ₹666 plan, you will get 1.5GB of data in this plan. But the validity of this plan will only be for 70 days. It also offers unlimited calls and 100 free SMS. A free subscription to JioHotstar is available in this plan. There are more plans available on Jio for customers who want a 1.5GB data plan. But their price is higher. After Jio, Airtel and Vodafone Idea are also likely to discontinue their plans.