Nvidia Brings Jensen Huang Back As CEO, Shares Jump Over 30%
Nvidia has unanimously reinstated co-founder Jensen Huang as president and CEO, less than two weeks after he resigned following a personal scandal that sparked concerns over a potential Chinese intelligence link.
Nvidia Reinstates Jensen Huang As CEO Less Than Two Weeks After Resignation
Nvidia has reinstated co-founder Jensen Huang as its president and chief executive officer, less than two weeks after his sudden resignation amid a personal scandal that triggered concerns about a possible Chinese intelligence operation. The company's board voted unanimously to bring him back, saying it was satisfied that his return would not pose a risk to US national security.
The announcement on Monday, November 23, sent Nvidia shares soaring by more than 30% in premarket trading, according to reports. Huang will also return as a member of the company's board, with the decision taking effect immediately.
Nvidia Board Says Huang Is Right Person To Lead Company
Nvidia chairman Harvey Jones said the board had held discussions and meetings with Huang before reaching its decision. It also received input from senior US government officials and concluded that his reinstatement did not pose a national security risk.
"The Board believes Jensen is the right person to lead NVIDIA," Jones said in a statement, adding that his return was in the best interests of shareholders, employees, partners and customers.
Huang said he was honoured to return and lead the company at what he described as the beginning of a new industrial revolution. He thanked those who supported him and said he was eager to get back to work.
The board had appointed chief financial officer Colette Kress as interim CEO after Huang resigned on November 12. Following his return, Kress will resume her role as CFO.
What Is Known About The Alleged Spy Connection?
Huang's resignation followed reports of an extramarital relationship with a businesswoman identified in media reports as Alice Huang, who is suspected by US intelligence agencies of having links to China's Ministry of State Security.
The reports raised questions about whether the relationship could have exposed Nvidia or sensitive technology to a foreign intelligence operation. Huang acknowledged being unfaithful to his wife and apologised to his family and colleagues. He has not been accused of criminal wrongdoing.
Nvidia announced an independent investigation on November 8, saying it would examine reports that Huang had been targeted by a foreign intelligence effort. The board said at the time that it had no reason to believe national security or company secrets had been compromised.
What Is Known About The Alleged Spy Connection?
The alleged intelligence link has not been independently established. Reuters reported that it could not verify the claim, while China's foreign ministry dismissed the allegation as groundless.
The investigation is continuing despite Huang's return. Separately, the California attorney general has issued an investigative subpoena to Nvidia over concerns about possible transfers of advanced chips or confidential information to China. US lawmakers have also sought to question Huang about the matter.
His reinstatement therefore does not mean the allegations have been resolved. The company's internal review and wider US scrutiny remain ongoing.
Trump hails Nvidia's decision to reinstate Jensen Huang
US President Donald Trump welcomed Nvidia's decision to bring back Jensen Huang as CEO. Calling the move 'correct and proper', Trump hailed Huang as a 'Great Patriot and National Treasure'.
In a post on TruthSocial, Trump said the US needed Huang's leadership to ensure the success of the chipmaker and support the American economy. Trump also said the US government had no reason to believe Huang's return posed any national security risk.
According to Trump, the US Attorney General had confirmed that the government did not have evidence that Huang had engaged in any unlawful conduct. Trump added that he had come to know Huang personally and described him as a "great patriot and national treasure".
President Trump praised $NVDA decision to reinstate Jensen Huang as “correct and proper decision” calling him a “Great Patriot and National Treasure.”
He says U.S. government sees no national security risk in Jensen's return with Attorney General confirming it has no evidence he engaged in unlawful conduct.
— Shay Boloor (@StockSavvyShay) November 23, 2026
However, he said Nvidia should continue its thorough internal investigation into the company's compliance with US export controls to ensure it meets its legal obligations and protects national security. He also congratulated Huang, Nvidia's board and the American people on the decision.
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