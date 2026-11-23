Nvidia chairman Harvey Jones said the board had held discussions and meetings with Huang before reaching its decision. It also received input from senior US government officials and concluded that his reinstatement did not pose a national security risk.

"The Board believes Jensen is the right person to lead NVIDIA," Jones said in a statement, adding that his return was in the best interests of shareholders, employees, partners and customers.

Huang said he was honoured to return and lead the company at what he described as the beginning of a new industrial revolution. He thanked those who supported him and said he was eager to get back to work.

The board had appointed chief financial officer Colette Kress as interim CEO after Huang resigned on November 12. Following his return, Kress will resume her role as CFO.